AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.50.

TSE:BOS opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.71. The company has a market cap of C$228.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

