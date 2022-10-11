Aimedis (AIMX) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aimedis (AIMX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Aimedis has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $261,065.00 worth of Aimedis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aimedis token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aimedis has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aimedis Token Profile

Aimedis launched on November 30th, 2017. Aimedis’ total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,885,789 tokens. Aimedis’ official Twitter account is @aimedisglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aimedis is aimedis.io. The official message board for Aimedis is aimedisglobal.medium.com.

Aimedis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis (AIMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aimedis has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aimedis is 0.01285782 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $227,582.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aimedis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aimedis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aimedis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aimedis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

