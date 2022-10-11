AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 148,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,835,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TAIL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 592,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

