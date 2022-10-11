AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

KEYS traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,227. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

