AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 185 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.66. 352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,861. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

