AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Adobe by 30.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.7% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.79. 100,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

