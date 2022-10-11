AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises about 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,541,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 9,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,231. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

