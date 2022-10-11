AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $188.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,203. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.