AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $539.79. 29,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,603. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.33 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
