AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,644. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

