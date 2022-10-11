AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 4,305 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 224.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.4 %

DexCom stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.97.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

