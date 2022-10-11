AFKDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $30,953.00 (AFK)

AFKDAO (AFK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, AFKDAO has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One AFKDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. AFKDAO has a total market capitalization of $114,930.69 and $30,953.00 worth of AFKDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AFKDAO Token Profile

AFKDAO’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. AFKDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AFKDAO is medium.com/@afk_dao. The official website for AFKDAO is afkdao.io. AFKDAO’s official Twitter account is @afk_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AFKDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFKDAO (AFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. AFKDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AFKDAO is 0.00950464 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,943.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afkdao.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFKDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

