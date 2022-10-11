Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.73.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

