Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

