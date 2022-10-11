Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
