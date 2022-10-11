Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.73.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

