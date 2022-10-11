Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.97. 71,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

