Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 5,605 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $995.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 841,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

