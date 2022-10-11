Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

ABT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

