9D NFT Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (COGI)

9D NFT (COGI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. 9D NFT has a total market capitalization of $156,748.70 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of 9D NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 9D NFT has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 9D NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 9D NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

9D NFT Token Profile

9D NFT launched on November 12th, 2021. 9D NFT’s total supply is 672,038,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,959,383 tokens. 9D NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@9dnft. 9D NFT’s official website is 9dnft.com. 9D NFT’s official Twitter account is @9dnft.

9D NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “9D NFT (COGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 9D NFT has a current supply of 672,038,017.6846148 with 23,963,699.47477739 in circulation. The last known price of 9D NFT is 0.00700964 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $934.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://9dnft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 9D NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 9D NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 9D NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 9D NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 9D NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.