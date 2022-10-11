58,460 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 1,415,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,731,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

