2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Up 7%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 3,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.06. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $56,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

