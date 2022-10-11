2044 Nuclear Apocalypse Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (2044)

2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a market cap of $85,608.43 and approximately $13,452.00 worth of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

2044 Nuclear Apocalypse Token Profile

2044 Nuclear Apocalypse launched on August 27th, 2022. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse’s total supply is 41,808,000 tokens. The official message board for 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse is medium.com/@apocalypse2044. The official website for 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse is 2044.io. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse’s official Twitter account is @2044io.

Buying and Selling 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse

According to CryptoCompare, “2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a current supply of 41,808,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse is 0.00203814 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $301.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://2044.io/.”

