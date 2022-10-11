17,500 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Acquired by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

AUTL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUTL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

