14,635 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,622. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

