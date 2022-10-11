10,000 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Nutrien accounts for about 1.3% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 143,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

