Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 147,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,582,062. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

