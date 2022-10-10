Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,019,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,387,000 after purchasing an additional 381,749 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.59. 67,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.