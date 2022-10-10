Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.57

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 393877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

