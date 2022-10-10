Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Vitru Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,396. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $461.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of -0.22.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vitru will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vitru
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Articles
