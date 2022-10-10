Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Up 3.6%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 3,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

