Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 379,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,797,000 after acquiring an additional 144,481 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 231,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $125.30. 115,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.