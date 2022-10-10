Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.14 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.16.

