Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

