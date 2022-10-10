Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.50

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 28816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

