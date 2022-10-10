Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.61

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.61 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.