Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $305.64

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $305.64 and last traded at $305.78, with a volume of 6271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

