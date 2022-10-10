Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 204,533.3% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.68. 724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.01. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

