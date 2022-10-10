VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,123,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,571,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

