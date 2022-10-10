V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.01. 339,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

