V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.58. The company had a trading volume of 258,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

