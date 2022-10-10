V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

