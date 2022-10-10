United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.63

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 89860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Barclays raised their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,085.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

