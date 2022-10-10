Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $195.31. 54,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.61 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.