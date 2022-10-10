Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,331. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

