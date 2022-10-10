Unidef Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.51 Million (U)

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Unidef has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Unidef token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unidef has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and $288,890.00 worth of Unidef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unidef alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Unidef

Unidef (CRYPTO:U) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2022. Unidef’s total supply is 594,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,260,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Unidef is https://reddit.com/r/unidefdao. The official message board for Unidef is t.me/u0x0x. Unidef’s official Twitter account is @unidefdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unidef is www.unidefdao.org.

Buying and Selling Unidef

According to CryptoCompare, “Unidef (U) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Unidef has a current supply of 594,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unidef is 0.0001663 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $377,366.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unidefdao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unidef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unidef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unidef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unidef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unidef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.