U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

