Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.20% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,165. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.09 and a 200 day moving average of $261.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

