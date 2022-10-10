Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 534 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 182,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,219. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.