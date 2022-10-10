Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,253 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.18. 179,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

