Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novartis were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.57. 129,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

